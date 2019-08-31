With Villa forced to adapt having lost the Egyptian, Schlupp revealed that Palace chose to keep their tactical focus consistent: attacking the opposition goal.

But often it can become harder to break a side down as they tighten up with less men on the field, and Palace did well to prise the Villans apart for Jordan Ayew to score the match's solitary goal, Schlupp being the man to play his teammate in.

Speaking after the match, Schlupp said: "Villa changed their shape. Tactically we had to adjust and I feel we did that. They made it hard for us of course but I think we got the three points and the win that we deserved.

"They change shape so we have to adapt to that of course but we wanted to keep the momentum going. We were playing the majority of the half in their half [of the pitch] and we wanted to keep that going so we didn’t want to change too much tactically, apart from attacking the goal and we did that.

"We want our strikers to be in and amongst the goals every game and Jordan’s got the touch at the minute. We’re going to keep feeding him, hoping he’ll score many more."

Going on to address Palace's first home victory of the season, Schlupp reflected on a successful spell at home in the league from the end of 18/19 to now and said: "Everyone knows this place [Selhurst] is a fortress for us and last season it didn’t go too well at home. We want to turn it into a fortress again this year and so far, so good. The fans are great every time we play here and we want to pay them back with results and so far, so good."

