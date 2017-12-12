Looking back on Saturday’s game against Bournemouth, the headlines were around the end of the match penalty miss cost the side maximum points but the defender is keen to take positives from over recent weeks and move on from that dramatic finish four days ago.

“There was obviously great disappointment after the game as we felt we had done enough to win the three points but it wasn’t to be and did feel like a loss. We have to pick ourselves up and go again for the Watford match and it’s clear for everyone to see how far we have come which has been shown in the performances even though the results may not have gone exactly as we would have liked. I always say you have to take the positives out of it and we haven’t lost for five games now and it’s great how far we have come over recent weeks.”

Reasons for the turnaround in fortunes and an opportunity of moving out of the bottom three has come about due to the squad going back to basics according to the 24 year old.

“I think we went back to basics and I am a great fan of doing that because I think we began complicating things earlier in the season but since the new management team have come in we have really gone back to playing well and now we just need to turn the performances into positive results and getting three points.

“The manager knows the league well and has got us back playing to a system which we know well and seems to be working and very quickly saw what we needed to do. We have been working on our strengths and the new manager has found the right balance for the side to play and there is a great spirit around the camp with us all in this together.”

Watford lost five of their last eight but their threat is clear for all to see with only Liverpool and Man City having scored more goals away from home than Watford but Schlupp believes that the home side will pose their own threat to Marco Silva’s side.

“Watford are a good team and have shown quality this season under their manager. It will defienetly be a tough one but one we are going into looking to win. They have gone to a direct style of play and have players on form but we will be looking to counter any threats that we come up against. From our point of view we will be hoping to keep a clean sheet and get some goals for ourselves and get the points that we really need.

“We don’t see ourselves as a side always being down near the relegation zone and the performances of late have certainly shown that we are capable of being a team at their kind of level and hoping to get in the position in the table that they find themselves in.”

