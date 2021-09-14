However, the roll-out of Season Tickets ahead of the Spurs game was far later than we had hoped and planned for, and this was caused by technical issues that we did our utmost to overcome. We are acutely aware that some Season Ticket holders experienced issues either with the switch to Mobile Ticketing, or delivery delays with e-tickets.

We would like to sincerely apologise to any Season Ticket holder that was affected by such issues in the run up to the game. We know how frustrating and upsetting that must have been, and we are really sorry.

We understand that supporters understandably need more time, more communication, and in some cases, more support.

We would like to thank supporters for arriving in good time, especially for the early kick-off. We opened several reprint stations that worked effectively to provide solutions for those who did experience difficulties – and this is something we will continue to do, until all issues are ironed out. We were delighted that every supporter got into the stadium in time for kick-off and there were no major delays at the turnstiles.

We did see significant and positive take up of the Mobile Season Ticket option, and for those supporters with smartphones, we advise that this will be the best and most reliable way to store tickets and access Selhurst Park going forward.

For those Season Ticket holders who haven’t yet downloaded their Mobile Season Ticket, guidance on doing so can be found here to add tickets to Apple Wallet (iPhone users) or Google Pay (Android users).

With our next home match against Brighton 13 days away, we will keep the Season Ticket download option open until next Tuesday morning. Season Ticket holders who have not downloaded their Mobile Season Ticket by 9am on Tuesday 21 September will be emailed e-tickets for the Brighton game well in advance of the match.

All Season Ticket holders aged 16 or under should have received their Season card by now; if they have not arrived, please email the Box Office.

Thank you for your continued, loyal support, and once again, please accept our sincere apologies if you were affected by issues before Spurs.