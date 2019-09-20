In the Eagles’ six games so far, Brandon Pierrick is the only player to have started each one, and Shaw was speaking about Pierrick post-Bolton: “With Brandon, it is still potential. He has been with the U23s now since January of this year, and he’s played most of the games for us since then.

“Brandon has had a bit of experience with the first-team, too, which is excellent for him to go and see the level they need. He scored a couple of goals in the first-team’s pre-season game against AFC Wimbledon, so he’s done well.

However, the former Palace centre-back was keen to remind Pierrick there was still plenty of work ahead, especially with a congested fixture list on the horizon: “But I’m also aware he is still a young lad, and we can’t keep using him and using him. Brandon will need a bit of time to reflect, especially in October, November and December, when we will be playing a lot and Brandon will be playing twice a week, above his age-group in the Premier League Cup, and then in the league.

“It’s the mental side of playing twice-a-week, as well combining that with the physical side, so that is another challenge for the younger players.

“At the moment, though, Brandon has done everything we’ve asked of him; he works hard, he wants to learn and I don’t think Brandon sometimes knows what he’s got in terms of power and pace.

“I used to say to players like John Salako that they overcomplicate. With pace, sometimes all you need is just to kick it and run after it.”

