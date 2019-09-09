Having been the dominant side for the clash's first half, Palace then faced a re-energised opponent who fought with more gusto than previously.

Explaining how his squad reacted in the face of such a change, Shaw told Palace TV: "It’s just asking more from the lads. You almost ask the lads to problem-solve for themselves as well when they’re seeing things. The coaches on the side can only see so much and we talked about it yesterday - the threat that Leeds possess - and you trust the lads to take that on board during the game."

But Shaw also talked-through the unique challenges of coaching at his level of football, saying that he is keen to see instructions carried out clearly but that he was pleased in general with the team's performance.

"The problem you have in development is sometimes they take the information on board but then their minds start to wonder," he said. "It’s being patient, it’s doing the same things that you did in the first half in the second half and the opportunities will arise. I think sometimes the guys - we’re all guilty of it - try something different to see if we can unlock Leeds but if we kept doing what we did first half, I think we would have had numerous opportunities.

"Having said that, the ‘keeper’s made some great saves from Leeds. Leeds looked threatening as well, I have to say. In transition they looked threatening. They got round the back of us a few times and I have to say I think Leeds are a very, very good side. They were a very, very good side last year and they’re a good side this year."

Finally, assessing what the lads could have done to win the game, Shaw said: "It was an improvement on the last two games. The last two games, Hull and Barnsley, were performance-wise not like us. I thought we created enough chances today.

"I thought we got into their final third on numerous occasions but I don’t quite think we did enough to score. I don’t think we did enough to get in behind, not enough runners going forward. That was kind of frustrating for me because I thought we could do a little bit more and we do it in training.

"All in all, I’m frustrated - I think we could have nicked it. But having said that, it’s a clean sheet which is a positive thing for us and a not bad performance."

