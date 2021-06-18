Selhurst Park’s temporary vaccination hub is open from 9am every day until 7pm to anyone aged 18 or over who is eligible for their first dose, or anyone who had their first dose eight weeks ago.

Please be aware that second doses can only be issued if you had your first jab eight weeks ago.

Asha Ramful, matron at the Crystal Palace vaccination site, said: “Every jab takes us a step closer to normal life. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is life-saving and gives you, your family and your friends crucial protection against the virus. So now is the time to come along if you haven’t yet received a jab or are eligible for your second vaccination.”

Use of the Arthur Wait stand is in addition to Selhurst Park becoming one of London’s largest vaccination centres in February this year, with vaccines being issued within the Glaziers Lounge on an appointment-only basis.

Selhurst Park was also utilised by local London Ambulance Service staff for rest and meal breaks while on duty in 2020 as the club provided hot meals and refreshments to paramedics and other local staff.