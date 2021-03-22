Having defeated AFC Bournemouth last Saturday, Southampton booked their place in the tournament's final four and are due to play Leicester City on April 17th, the day Palace's clash was scheduled for.
A new date and time for the game at St Mary's has not yet been confirmed, however the club will update on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels at the first opportunity.
Palace's upcoming fixtures
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Kick-off (BST)
|
TV
|Everton (A)
|Monday, April 5th
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Chelsea (H)
|Saturday, April 10th
|17:30
|Sky Sports
|Southampton (A)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Leicester City (A)
|Monday, April 26th
|20:00
|Sky Sports
