Having defeated AFC Bournemouth last Saturday, Southampton booked their place in the tournament's final four and are due to play Leicester City on April 17th, the day Palace's clash was scheduled for.

A new date and time for the game at St Mary's has not yet been confirmed, however the club will update on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels at the first opportunity.

Palace's upcoming fixtures

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Everton (A) Monday, April 5th 18:00 Sky Sports Chelsea (H) Saturday, April 10th 17:30 Sky Sports Southampton (A) TBC TBC TBC Leicester City (A) Monday, April 26th 20:00 Sky Sports

