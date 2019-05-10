Following the news that Speroni will depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, after a monumental 15 years of service, team-mates were quick to show their appreciation for the veteran shot-stopper at training in south London today.

Scroll through the image gallery to see several players pictured with the club legend, as Roy Hodgson's men finalise their preparations for the visit of Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side on Sunday - a crucial encounter with both sides fighting to finish as high as 11th place - as the 2018/19 Premier League season draws to a close.