The image includes the effect of the works upon six houses on Wooderson Close, and the club has reiterated to Croydon Council that if planning permission is granted, the costs of re-housing affected residents is top of the club’s priorities.

The club has committed to working with Croydon Council and to ensure all residents affected are re-housed in equivalent properties -financed by the club - in one of the surrounding wards, and will also assist with the associated costs of moving.

In addition, six new family homes would be built elsewhere and financed by the club. This means there would be no net loss of housing in the borough as a result of the club’s redevelopment plans.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We’ve been working with the council over recent months specifically discussing the effect upon the residents on Wooderson Close – which we all agree is something that needs to be done carefully and sensitively. We remain fully committed to that process, and to ensuring, should we be successful, that residents are dealt with both fairly and with respect.”

The Chairman added: “I’d like to thank the council and all other stakeholders who have been so supportive to date. Everyone seems to understand this is overwhelmingly positive for south London.”

Members of the public are being encouraged to submit their comments on the club's application for the consideration of the council's Planning Committee.