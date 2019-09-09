The last time they played in SE25, the Development side featured the likes of Gary Cahill, Victor Camarasa and James McCarthy, who competed in an engaging 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

You can see how the Eagles fare at Selhurst for the second time this season, support Palace's promising younger prospects and see any first-team players included in the Development squad by grabbing your ticket now.

Kick off will be 1pm and you can buy your ticket here or from the Box Office on the day.

Adult tickets cost £5 and all other tickets (junior, senior, concession and student) cost just £1.

Make sure to support the lads and we'll see you this afternoon!

Alternatively, if you're a Gold or Junior Gold member you can watch the game live on Palace TV as part of your membership.