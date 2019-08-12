The Professional Development League clash kicks-off at 13:00 BST, and tickets are available to pre-order now - as well as from the Box Office on the day. Advance tickets are priced £5 for adults, £1 for all concessions - and you do not need a Membership to purchase. Simply click here to buy.

This is the first clash of the competitive season for the lads who have enjoyed a successful pre-season. Make sure to show them your support!

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members will be able to watch the game on Palace TV via the official app, or on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.