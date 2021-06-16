Palace kick-off the new campaign with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on European champions Chelsea, with a final home fixture against Manchester United awaiting in May.

You can sync the Palace fixtures directly to your phone – meaning you’ll be kept aware of every match well in advance.

By clicking here, you can select Crystal Palace and have their fixtures quickly connected directly to your personal calendar. You'll then be kept up-to-date with fixture changes and how to follow each game live from wherever you are.

