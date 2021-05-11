Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starts in place of Alfie Matthews in the only change from the starting XI that secured the play-off place against Middlesbrough.

U23s manager Shaun Derry has also named leading U18s Premier League goalscorer David Omilabu on the bench for the Eagles, as Rob Street continues to lead the line.

Captain Jake O’Brien continues at the heart of the defence alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Crystal Palace: Webber (GK), Russell, Rich-Baghuelou, M. Boateng, Hobbs, O’Brien, D. Boateng, Taylor, Street, Spence, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Hannam, Omilabu, Gordon, Trialist.

How can I watch?

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Wolves free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

