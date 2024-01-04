Jordan Ayew, who is away on international duty with Ghana, and the injured Michael Olise are replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp and Matheus França.

The Brazilian is making his first start since joining the club in the summer from Flamengo and will look to provide a threat going forward.

Schlupp and França are joined in attack by the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ebere Eze.

Elsewhere, centre-back Marc Guéhi captains the side and is partnered by Joachim Andersen. The pair sit in front of Dean Henderson between the sticks and are flanked by Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell - two Palace Academy graduates.

The bench features recent Academy graduate David Ozoh, as well as the returning Odsonne Edouard.

Everton have made three changes to their side which lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend, with João Virginia, Seamus Coleman and Arnaut Danjuma coming in for Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson.

Crystal Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Schlupp, Eze, Mateta, França.

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Adaramola, Hughes, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Edouard.

Everton: Virginia (GK), Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma.

Subs not used: Pickford (GK), Patterson, Keane, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chemetri, Hunt, Dobbin.