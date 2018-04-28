After seeing his team pick up four points from their encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford, the Eagles manager has stuck with the same starting XI once again, meaning Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend remain in attack.

Christian Benteke and Alexander Sørloth are once again named on the bench, giving Hodgson striking options should he need them, as is former Fox Jeffrey Schlupp who has recovered from his ankle injury.

Claude Puel meanwhile has made two changes to his team following their goalless draw at Southampton last week. Adrien Silva has been replaced by youngster Hamza Choudhury, while skipper Wes Morgan returns ahead of Aleksandar Dragovic.

Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Speroni, Wan-Bissaka, Schlupp, Kelly, Lee, Sørloth, Benteke.

Leicester: Hamer, Albrighton, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Mahrez, Choudhury, Ndidi, Gray, Ihenacho, Vardy. Subs: Jakupovic, Simpson, Fuchs, Dragovic, Silva, Barnes, Diabate.