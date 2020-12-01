The first-team pair are next in a long line of professionals who have competed with the Development side this season as Shaun Derry's men continue to improve in Category 1 competition the Premier League 2.

Henderson has joined the lads before while Meyer will line-up for the first time this campaign.

So far, Palace U23s sit seventh and have won two of their last three games - scoring 10 goals in the pair of victories.

Two of the boys, Kian Flanagan and Brandon Pierrick, have been included in the club's Goal of the Month competition and are both named in the squad today; Flanagan starting and Pierrick on the bench.

You can watch how the Eagles fare via Palace TV, which will show highlights, and a full match report will be published on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app shortly after full-time.

Fulham: Ashby-Hammond, Aina, McAvoy, Mundle-Smith, Larkeche, Page, Hilton, Harris, Jasper, Carvalho, Tiehi.

Subs: De Havilland, Duru, Taylor-Crossdale, Schwarzer.

Palace: Henderson, Jude Russell, Hannam, M.Boateng, Watson, Rich-Baghuelou, Banks, Woods, Meyer, Flanagan, Street.

Subs: Webber, Spence, Pierrick, Matthews, Taylor.