Hennessey is joined by Jesurun Rak Sakyi, who has impressed for Paddy McCarthy’s U18s side this season with six goals in 11 games, and who scored his first goal at U23s level in last week’s victory over Leeds United.

U18s duo Victor Akinwale and Aidan Steele are available from the substitutes bench.

By beating the runaway leaders last week, Palace are in a strong position in the Premier League 2 (Division 2), sitting in fourth one point clear of today’s opposition.

Stay up to date with how boys get on via the official Palace app, and read the match report at full-time!

Palace U23s: Hennessey (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Rich-Baghelou, Hale, Dreher, Gordon, Spence, Rak Sakyi,

Subs: Webber (GK), Akinwale, Taylor, Steele, Russell.

Download the app here!