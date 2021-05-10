Butland's last appearance came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup, however he has not yet played Premier League football for the club. Indeed, today marks his top-flight return after three years.

With Butland stepping in between the sticks, Vicente Guaita drops to the bench. The south Londoners' four other changes are: Gary Cahill for Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp for Jairo Riedewald, James McCarthy for Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend for Jordan Ayew.

Milivojevic is not named in the matchday squad while the others are chosen for the bench.

Also among the substitutes is James Tomkins, who has returned to full fitness, and Wayne Hennessey. Hodgson confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt would likely be unavailable, and neither are named.

Aston Villa have named Jack Grealish on their bench, with the captain having played just 18 league minutes since February. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka again makes the bench.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Schlupp, McCarthy, Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Guaita, Tomkins, Dann, Kelly, Riedewald, Ayew, Mateta, Batshuayi.

Villa: Martínez, Konsa, Targett, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, El Ghazi, El Mohamady, Traore, Watkins.

Subs: Steer, Taylor, Wesley, Grealish, Nakamba, Barkley, Engels, Davis, Chukwuemeka.