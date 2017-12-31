Following Thursday night’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, the Eagles boss has decided to hand Jairo Riedewald a first league start since the opening day of the season, while Wayne Hennessey is recalled in goal.

Hodgson has also swapped both his full-backs with Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Patrick van Aanholt handed starting berths ahead of Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp, while the rest of the backline is made up by Scott Dann and James Tomkins who will make their 200th Premier League appearances.

City have also made three changes to their side after they registered their 18th straight league win against Newcastle United on Wednesday, with goalscorer Raheem Sterling rested as well as Sergio Aguero.

The duo are replaced by Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, while Eliaquim Mangala fills in for the injured Vincent Kompany as Guardiola looks to equal his 19-game winning streak that he achieved with Bayern Munich back in 2013/14 – the best ever sequence of victories in Europe’s top five leagues.

Palace: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Tomkins, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Riedewald, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Souare, Kelly, Delaney, Puncheon, Lee, Kaikai.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Danilo, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Stones, Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Toure, Sterling, Aguero.