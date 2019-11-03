Roy Hodgson has made another change from last Sunday's draw with Arsenal, too, with Jeffrey Schlupp replacing the injured Andros Townsend.

Other than the change of goalkeeper and Schlupp replacing Townsend, Palace’s XI is the same which earned a point against Arsenal last Sunday.

Looking to the bench, Victor Camarasa fills in the midfield gap left by Schlupp’s selection in the starting lineup.

Leicester have made no changes to the side which started in their record-breaking 9-0 victory over Southampton last Friday, though Kelechi Iheanacho takes the place of Hamza Choudhury on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Benteke.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Gray, Praet.