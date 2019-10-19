James Tomkins replaces Martin Kelly who is absent from the matchday squad due to a groin injury, whilst captain Luka Milivojevic returns after a one-match suspension, with James McCarthy falling to the bench.

For City, Sergio Aguero is on the bench, meaning Gabriel Jesus will lead the line. De Bruyne returns to the starting line-up.

Palace: Hennessey (GK), Ward, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Milivojevic (captain), Kouyaté, Schlupp, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Dann, Meyer, Townsend, Benteke, McCarthy, Riedewald.

City: Ederson (GK), Gündogan, Mendy, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Sterling, De Bruyne, B.Silva, D.Silva (captain), Jesus.