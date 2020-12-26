Christian Benteke returns from suspension to lead the line against his former club, while Scott Dann replaces the injured Gary Cahill. Joel Ward, who provided the cross for Benteke's goal against West Ham United before Christmas, replaces Nathaniel Clyne.

Aston Villa name an unchanged line-up, with manager Dean Smith keeping faith in the side that beat West Bromwich Albion in their last outting. The only changes to the matchday squad are on the bench, where Erzi Konsa and Tom Heaton replace Jed Steer and Bjorn Engels.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Traore, Targett, El Ghazi, Hause.

Subs: Heaton (GK), Taylor, Ngoyo, Hourihane, Nakamba, Guilbert, El Mohamady, Davis, Ramsey.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, McCarthy, Townsend, Ayew, Batshuayi.

