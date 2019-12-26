Sakho replaces James McCarthy in the lineup, with Cheikhou Kouyate returning to the centre-midfield position after playing as a centre-back against the Magpies.

Meyer takes the spot of Christian Benteke, who is not in the matchday 18.

The bench sees Victor Camarasa enter the squad having been unwell before the Newcastle match and Development players Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick have earned another call-up.

West Ham have also made two changes to their starting XI since their last match, a 1-0 win over Southampton. Suffering with injuries to their goalkeepers of late, shot stopper Roberto replaces David Martin and 19-year-old Joseph Anang takes the back-up spot on the bench.

In defence, Ryan Fredericks is unavailable having collected five yellow cards this campaign and so seasoned fullback Pablo Zabaleta takes his place.

The Hammers are also boosted by the returns of Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini. The pair had both been unavailable for the Saints clash but are named as substitutes today.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Meyer, McArthur, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Riedewald, McCarthy, Camarasa, Pierrick, Wickham.

West Ham: Roberto, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Fornals, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Haller, Antonio.

Subs: Anang, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Anderson, Lanzini, Ajeti.