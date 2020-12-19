Jordan Ayew replaces the suspended Christian Benteke, whilst Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp get the nod at the expense of Joel Ward, Scott Dann and Andros Townsend respectively.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from the Reds' last minute win over Spurs, with Joel Matip, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita selected, with Rhys Williams, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah making way, all of whom make the bench.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic ©, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Mitchell, Dann, Tomkins, McCarthy, Riedewald, Townsend, Batshuayi.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mané, Henderson (c), Minamino, Firmino.

Subs: Adrián (GK), Kelleher (GK), Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.