Kelly returns to his place after Sakho played Palace's two most recent clashes, completing 90 minutes against both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, yesterday Roy Hodgson revealed that the French defender would be assessed this morning for a slight injury problem.

Other than that, Hodgson has fielded the same team which drew with Wolves last Sunday, with Jordan Ayew starting up front.

On the bench, James Tomkins joins Scott Dann as one of two defensive options after playing for an hour with the Under-23s on Monday.

Norwich are struggling with injuries this season and are without goalkeeper Tim Krul for the first time in 52 league matches. He is replaced by Ralf Fahrmann - who has recently returned from a groin injury. Max Aarons also makes the starting XI having been a slight injury doubt earlier in the week, replacing Sam Byram and Moritz Leitner comes in for Alexander Tettey.

Elsewhere, Teemu Pukki starts up front. The Finland international currently has six goals to his name from this season's efforts.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Benteke.

Norwich: Fahrmann, Aarons, Godfrey, Lewis, Cantwell, Leitner, Buendia, Stiepermann, McLean, Amadou, Pukki.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Hanley, Roberts, Drmic, Srbeny, Idah.

