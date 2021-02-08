Mateta starts in place of Michy Batshuayi, making his first appearance for the club since signing from Mainz in January.

Roy Hodgson makes one other change from the victory over Newcastle United, with Tyrick Mitchell replacing the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Gary Cahill, who scored his first Palace goal against the Magpies, partners Scott Dann in defence once again, while fellow goalscorer Jairo Riedewald is alongside captain Luka Milivojevic in midfield.

Leeds are unchanged from their defeat to Everton, with Patrick Bamford once again leading the line.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Cooper, Bamford, Alioski, Dallas, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Phillips, Klich.

Subs: Casilla (GK), Roberts, Costa, Davis, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Jenkins, Huggins.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, van Aanholt, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Butland (GK), Kouyate, Townsend, Benteke, Batshuayi, Kelly.