The Belgian striker, who has been out since the end of September, returns to the matchday squad after recovering from a knee injury, with the only alteration in the XI being that James McArthur replaces Timothy Fosu-Mensah, with Jeffrey Schlupp pushed back to left-back.

That means that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is fit to start the game, having come off for England in midweek with a back complaint.

The headline news for Everton is that Wayne Rooney has been benched as one of three changes that David Unsworth has made to his Toffees side.

England’s all-time record goalscorer makes way with wingers Ademola Lookman and Aaron Lennon installed in the side, and Tom Davies also amongst the substitutes. Meanwhile, the experience of Morgan Schneiderlin is preferred to youngster Beni Baningme.

Palace: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Schlupp, Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend. Subs: Hennessey, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Tomkins, Puncheon, Sako, Benteke.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Lennon, Niasse. Subs: Robles, Martina, Williams, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Sandro, Rooney.