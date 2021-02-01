Imray, who signed this week from Chelmsford City, is alongside fellow youngster John-Kymani Gordon in a youthful U23s side.

Palace are looking to build on an impressive 4-0 victory over Norwich City last time out, and take on an Aston Villa side with plenty of experience, with nine of the matchday squad making first team appearances this season.

Aston Villa: Marschall (GK), Hayden, Chrisene, Bogarde, M. Sohna, H. Sohna, Farr, Chukwuemeka, Young, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace.

Subs: Walker, Onodi, Raikhy, Revan, Tait.

Palace: Jacob Russell (GK), Imray, Hannam, M. Boateng, Siddik, Jude Russell, Omilabu, Taylor, Gordon, Matthews, Hale.

Subs: Giddings, Goodman, D. Boateng, Aveiro.

