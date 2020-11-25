But Cahill is not the only centre-back to make his return this evening, with James Tomkins named in the squad for the first time this season.

Tomkins replaces Tyrick Mitchell on the bench while Cahill takes Jairo Riedewald's berth, pushing Cheikhou Kouyate into midfield.

Another change sees Jeffrey Schlupp start ahead of Michy Batshuayi, who is named amongst the substitutes. These are the only tweaks Roy Hodgson has made to his 18-man squad and the manager has chosen Dann to retain the armband in Luka Milivojevic's absence.

Newcastle are able to name in-form frontman Callum Wilson after he was confirmed fit enough to play mid-week. Jonjo Shelvey makes the starting XI with Matt Ritchie listed on the bench; both were previously doubts for the matchday 18.

Former Eagle Dwight Gayle remains absent through a long-term injury, but has returned to first-team training lately.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Kouyate, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, Benteke, Batshuayi.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, S.Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Gillespie, Yedlin, Schar, Ritchie, M.Longstaff, Murphy, Anderson.

