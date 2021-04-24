Dann partners Cheikhou Kouyate in central defence, with Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward completing the back four.

The rest of the side is unchanged from the contest against Chelsea last time out, with Jairo Riedewald alongside Luka Milivojevic in central midfield, and Christian Benteke leading the line.

Michy Batshuayi returns to the matchday squad after being forced to miss out against his parent club. He is one of a number of attacking options for Roy Hodgson to call upon, with Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta also available off the bench.

Leicester are unchanged from the last time against West Bromwich Albion, with Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Söyüncü in central defence, and Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans in midfield. In-form Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front.

Leicester City: Schmeichel (GK), Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Ward (GK), Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Under, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Zaha, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), Townsend, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly.