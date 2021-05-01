The Eagles come into this game as part of a five-team play-off chasing pack. Their fate is in their own hands, as a victory at Heritage Park will secure their play-off spot.

The squad has two changes from the side that emerged 3-2 winners against Boro four days earlier. Defenders Jude Russell and Lewis Hobbs come in for first-teamers Nathaniel Clyne and James Tomkins.

Leading goalscorer Sion Spence starts, whilst captain Jake O’Brien continues at the heart of the defence.

The game kicks off at 13:00 BST and will be available to stream live, for free, on Middlesbrough’s official YouTube channel.

Middlesbrough: Hemming, Gitau, Kokolo, Cornet, Skyes, Wells, Sivi, Fletcher, Burrell, Kavanagh, Gibson.

Subs: Green, Dijksteel, Sharif, Marshall, Metcalfe.

Crystal Palace: Webber, Russell, Rich-Baghuelou, Malachi Boateng, Hobbs, O’Brien, David Boateng, Taylor, Street, Spence, Matthews.

Subs: Gordon, Goodman, Hannam, Trialist, Trialist.

