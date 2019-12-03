The partnership had been shattered with Sakho's injury against Leicester City in a 4-1 triumph nine months ago. Making a staggered recovery over recent months, his return to the starting XI with Tomkins was delayed by the No.5's own injury troubles.

Sakho enters the lineup as a replacement for Scott Dann, who was substituted on Saturday against Burnley. This week, Hodgson confirmed the centre-back was receiving a scan. Connor Wickham takes Sakho's place on the bench. Other than this, there are no changes to the lineup or matchday squad.

Bournemouth make four changes to the side which kicked-off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday: Adam Smith, Harry Wilson, Philip Billing and Chris Mepham take the place of Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook and Ryan Fraser.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Riedewald, Schlupp, Camarasa, McCarthy, Wickham, Benteke.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Rico, Ake, Mepham, Smith, Lerma, Groeneveld, Billing, H.Wilson, Solanke, C.Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, Francis, Gosling, Cook, Stacey, Fraser, Simpson.