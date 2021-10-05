With a number of players off on international duty Paddy McCarthy has named a youthful, yet experienced, side to take on League One Portsmouth in the Papa John's Trophy.

Midfielder Malachai Boateng captains the side this evening and he's partnered in midfield with England U17 World Cup winner Nya Kirby.

Jack Roles returns from suspension to play ahead of them in an advanced midfield role, whilst centre-forward Rob Street is flanked by John-Kymani Gordon and last season's U18 Premier League South top scorer David Omilabu.

Noah Watson is handed his first start of the season at left-back, and Dan Quick lines up alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou in the heart of the defence.

The Eagles need to better AFC Wimbledon's result against Sutton United tonight to advance to the next round

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT

Crystal Palace: Goodman, D. Boateng, Watson, Rich-Baghuelou, Quick, M. Boateng, Kirby, Roles, Omilabu, Gordon, Street.

Subs: Izquierdo, Taylor, Thiselton, Sheridan, Cadogan, Imray, Mooney.