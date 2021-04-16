The Eagles come into this game looking for back-to-back away wins. Rob Street leads the line up-front, with Lewis Hobbs returning to bolster the defence.

The Eagles also have a strong bench, consisting of in-form players from the U18s, including Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who has recently signed a new contract.

The hosts have returning first-team players Fabian Schär and Christian Atsu in their starting XI.

Newcastle United: Langley, Barrett, Bondswell, Brookwell, Schär, Longelo, Young, Wilson, Flaherty, Atsu.

Subs: McCentee, Turner, Walters, Huntley, Crossley.

Crystal Palace: Webber, David Boateng, O’Brien, Hobbs, Baghuelou, Russell, Malachai Boateng, Taylor, Alfie Matthews, Sion Spence, Rob Street.

Subs: Whitworth, Adaramola, Steele, Rak-Sakyi, Akinwale.

