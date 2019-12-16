Roy Hodgson has opted to field Jairo Riedewald, Scott Dann and Christian Benteke in place of the injured Jeffrey Schlupp, Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend.

Riedewald earns his first league start for the Eagles since a 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in February 2018.

On the bench, two Development defenders have received the nod - with Sam Woods named and Tyrick Mitchell earning his first call-up to a competitive, senior squad. Mitchell has recently returned from an injury sustained in pre-season and plays at left-back.

Brighton have made two changes to the starting XI which drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday, bringing in Yves Bissouma and Martin Montoya for Dale Stephens and Steven Alzate, the former of which is not in the squad due to suspension after receiving five yellow cards so far this season.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Tomkins, Dann, Kelly, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Mitchell, McCarthy, Meyer, Camarasa, Wickham.

Brighton: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Webster, Bissouma, Montoya, Mooy, Propper, Trossard, Maupay, Gross.

Subs: Button, Duffy, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Schelotto, Alzate, Murray.