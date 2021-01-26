The Ivorian replaces James McCarthy, who is named on the bench, while Cheikhou Kouyate resumes his defensive place in James Tomkins' absence and Christian Benteke earns the nod ahead of Jordan Ayew.

Tomkins is unavailable for this clash and Ayew starts on the bench. In other news, Martin Kelly returns to the Palace squad.

West Ham make just one change from their league victory over West Bromwich Albion as Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini in midfield.

Their bench includes 18-year-old forward Ademipo Odubeko alongside the likes of Mark Noble and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers are looking to secure a sixth consecutive victory as Palace hope to make it five games unbeaten against their east London adversaries.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Kelly, McCarthy, Riedewald, Ayew, Batshuayi.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Fornals, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Martin, Balbuena, Fredericks, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko, Lanzini, Yarmolenko.