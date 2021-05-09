Scott Dann comes into central defence to partner Cheikhou Kouyate, with Gary Cahill dropping out. Jairo Riedewald starts in midfield and Jordan Ayew comes into the attack, replacing Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend who are both available from the bench.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michy Batshuayi are also among Palace’s attacking reinforcements.

The visitors make two changes, with Theo Walcott and Nathan Tella dropping to the bench; Takumi Minamino and Danny Ings return to the side.

Southampton: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Ings, Adams, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Bednarek.

Subs: McCarthy (GK), Djenpo, Obafemi, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Townsend, Mateta, Schlupp, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

