The ex-Hammer replaces Mamadou Sakho who has picked up a slight injury in training, with the other change made by Roy Hodgson is to recall Ruben Loftus-Cheek who comes in for another injury concern, James McArthur.

Both Tomkins and Loftus-Cheek played 90 minutes on Tuesday at Bristol City as the Palace boss shuffled his pack by making 10 changes, with Patrick van Aanholt handed a third start in a week.

West Ham meanwhile have made five alterations to their line-up following their 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

After impressing in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur, Andre Ayew returns to the line-up alongside Mark Noble, who regains the captain’s armband with Winston Reid dropping out.

Edimilson Fernandes, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell are also recalled to Premier League action after they too started against Spurs, while Michail Antonio has recovered from his rib injury to make the bench.

Palace: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Riedewald, Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Delaney, Puncheon, Sako.

West Ham: Hart, Zabeleta, Fonte, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Kouyate, Noble, Fernandes, Lanzini, Ayew, Hernandez. Subs: Adrian, Obiang, Rice, Masuaku, Arnautovic, Antonio, Carroll.