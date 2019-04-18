Richard Shaw's men currently sit third in the table with just one game remaining and will pull themselves level with Coventry City should they earn victory this afternoon. However, to finish second they will need to win by at least four goals against the Hornets and thereby overtake the Sky Blues to earn a spot in the play-offs.

Facing the test today is a strong Development lineup that includes Ryan Inniss from the first-team squad.

He is joined by James Daly as he continues his spell in red and blue whilst on loan at Kingstonian as well as last week's goalscorer Kian Flanagan and the high-scoring Levi Lumeka and Gio McGregor.

Shaw's starting XI also sees Ollie O'Dwyer amongst the back four for the first time since January in a 2-1 win over local rivals Millwall.

Palace: Webber, D.Boateng, Mitchell, M.Boateng, O’Dwyer, Inniss, Kelly, McGregor, Daly, Flanagan, Lumeka.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Mensah, Hobbs, Pierrick, Aveiro.

To watch this crucial clash live for free, simply head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app.