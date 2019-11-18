Ollie Webber drops out between the sticks, with Dion Henry coming in for his sixth start of the campaign. Rob Street leads the line again with the striker having registered five goals from eight starts for the U23s this season so far.

Palace: Henry, D.Boateng, Trialist, Mensah, Daly, M.Boateng, Steele, Aveiro, Pierrick, Street, McGregor.

Subs: Chamberlain-Gayle, Russell, Lokilo, Willams, Thiselton.

Bristol: Sainsbury, Adelakun, Harper, Towley, Smith, Baldwin, Korey Smith, Zac Smith, Semenyo, Day, Bakinson

Subs: Conway, Hines, Pearson, Benarous, Taylor.

The club is streaming today's game. Click here to find out more information on how to watch.