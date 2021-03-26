Wickham was among the stand-out performers in their last outing, when the Eagles dominated a visiting Sunderland side before two late goals saw them fall to an undeserved defeat.

He is joined in the attack by Rob Street and Sion Spence, who have 11 goals between them at U23s level this season - Under-18s striker David Omilabu is available from the substiutes bench.

U18s midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison is once again included from the start, while Jake O’Brien continues his role in defence after scoring his first goal in Palace’s colours last time out.

Palace are looking for their first away victory since December. They last met West Brom on the opening day of the season, sharing six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, Taylor, O’Brien, Rich-Baghuelou, Wells-Morrison, Dreher, Street, Spence, Wickham.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Matthews, Jude Russell, M. Boateng, Omilabu.