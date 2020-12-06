Zaha and Milivojević have been unable to compete in recent games but the Palace manager confirmed on Friday that both are fully fit and ready for match action.

They are two of three changes to the starting lineup, replacing Scott Dann and Andros Townsend. Cheikhou Kouyaté will move into the centre-back role to accommodate Milivojević in midfield.

Dann is not named in the matchday 18 while Townsend makes the bench, taking James Tomkins' place.

Elsewhere, Christian Benteke swaps with Jordan Ayew, with the Ghanaian named amongst the substitutes.

West Brom start summer signing Grady Diangana and Cahill's former teammate, Branislav Ivanović.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanović, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, Pereira, Grant. Subs: Button, Gibbs, Robinson, Grosicki, Austin, Krovinovic, O'Shea.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Cahill, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Sakho, Riedewald, Townsend, Ayew, Batshuayi.