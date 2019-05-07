The full list of breweries on offer can be found below, however we have taken the opportunity to pick out a few that any Palace-loving person will simply have to try.

One Mile End brewery are bringing along a beer called 'Juicy 4pm' which, if that isn't a reference to Palace's superb 3-2 win away at Arsenal at 4pm two Sundays ago, then we don't know what is.

Higsons brewery are supplying 'Best Bitter' & 'Single Hop' - the latter is stronger at 4.8% - however, we were wondering if they'd be open to name change: Hodgsons brewery.

Lincolnshire Brewing are, like all Eagles, huge fans of our 2005 Young Player of the Year, Tom Soares, with beer fest-goers able to try a pint of 'Great Tom'.

Here's the full list of the breweries who will be attending the day, with a wide array of beers, ales and ciders for you to try:

The ninth annual Beer Festival will take place at Selhurst Park stadium on Saturday 18th May between noon and 7pm.

The event, supported by Cronx Brewery, will be hosted over all three concourses of the Holmesdale Road stand, and there will be live performances from bands and DJs throughout the afternoon. Fans can enjoy the atmosphere in the concourse, as well as taking a seat in the famous stand to watch a number of matches organised by the Palace for Life Foundation – which will feature former Palace players on the Selhurst Park turf.

Guests will also be able to keep an eye on the FA Cup Final live on the giant screen.

The event is open to over 18s only.

Buy tickets online for £12 now which includes a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.