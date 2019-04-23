The event is free to attend with The Manor putting the finishing touches to an already action-packed day, including DJ sets, a chance to hangout with the Palace ladies and first-team players, as well as football freestylers showcasing their talents from 4pm. The Awards will begin from around 6pm.

Voting for the awards such as Player and Goal of the Season are live on cpfc.co.uk now, and to get you in the mood for a class night in Croydon, check out what happened when we caught up with The Manor last year.