Four of the club's five league games have been confirmed for TV coverage, with the FA Cup clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers already selected by BT Sport.

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from Sheffield United (H) Saturday, 2nd 15:00 Sky Sports No change Arsenal (A) Thursday, 14th 20:00 Sky Sports Tuesday, 12th at 20:00 Manchester City (A) Sunday, 17th 19:15 Sky Sports Saturday, 16th at 15:00 West Ham (H) Wednesday, 27th 19:30 BT Sport Tuesday, 26th at 20:00

