The Blues – much like Powell’s side - have experienced a mixed start to 2025-26, currently sitting towards the summit of the play-off positions in 18th on five points.

Having enjoyed a bright start to the PL2 season, registering an emphatic 3-0 victory over Derby County and two hard-fought draws against Stoke and Newcastle respectively, a 5-1 Premier League Cup defeat to Hull City saw a difficult run of form ensue towards the conclusion of September.

West Ham secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Blues, before Fulham almost replicated the scoreline, but could only muster the two-goal advantage – 3-1.

As the Academy returns to Category One status this season, and Mark Kennedy takes to the helm, the young Eagles are certain to face a tough challenge at the VBS.