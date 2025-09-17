Palace currently sit 12th out of 29 teams, with four points from two games – a dramatic 3-2 win over Spurs - thanks to a Zach Marsh hat-trick - and a goalless draw at West Brom which earned Darren Powell’s side a solid start, with a game in hand still to play.

Premier League 2’s new format features all 26 Category One Academies in a single league with no promotion or relegation.

Teams are drawn into five seeded pots, playing every team in their pot and a selection from the others — for a minimum of 20 regular-season games.

The top 16 teams qualify for the play-offs, with one-off knockout matches deciding the champion. If level after 90 minutes, games go to extra-time and penalties.

