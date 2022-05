Palace will face FC Luzern at the Tissot Arena in Biel/Bienne on Tuesday 9th July at 20:00 CEST (19:00 BST), and BSC Young Boys at Stadium Neufeld in Bern on Saturday 13th July at 15:00 CEST (14:00 BST).

Tickets are now on sale via StarTicket and are priced from CHF 10 (approximately £8). Please note that Palace supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets in the 'Gästesektor' - which means away supporters - in dark green colour section on the site.