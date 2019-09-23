The centre-back has been sidelined since being replaced by Scott Dann at St James' Park and will continue his recovery today with Richard Shaw's Development squad.

Tomkins did make the first-team squad against Tottenham Hotspur with Scott Dann and Martin Kelly both injured, however the 30-year-old did not feature on the pitch.

Today, in a 1pm kick-off, he will compete alongside Sam Woods - who earned his first first-team start against Colchester United in August - at the centre of defence.

Looking to build on their impressive 5-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers last week, the Under-23s have started young forward Rob Street after he netted twice against on Monday and Gio McGregor keeps his place having also scored a brace that day.

Palace: Henry, Tavares, Williams, Woods, Tomkins, M.Boateng, Pierrick, Kirby, McGregor, Lokilo, Street.

Subs: Webber, Mensah, D.Boateng, Flanagan, Aziz.

