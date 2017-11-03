Tomkins as a defender has been impressed with the amount of detail the manager puts into defensive work on the training pitch and Hodgson’s impact day to day is beginning to reflect in the performances and results of The Eagles.

“I think he has installed a confidence in the group and the last three games have certainly been more positive for us from a team point of view. Beating Chelsea and then going to Newcastle and not getting anything after playing so well was disappointing and looking back over the West Ham game as whole we certainly deserved more out of the match but at least we did take something from it for all our efforts.

“Roy is a manager with major experience and has installed not only but also organisation and his attention to detail is very good,” said the 28 year old defender.

This weekend sees Hodgson’s men take on a Tottenham side who are not only on the back of the Champions League victory against Real Madrid but also have only lost two of their ten Premier League games this term.

Tomkins is hoping the side can take the confidence that is gradually building based on results into the contest but is unsure how it will feel going to Wembley Stadium for a Premier League encounter, a venue normally seen as one for a cup tie or an appearance on the international stage.

“We go into the game on the back of being in a game where we have come back from being two down and it takes some believe and spirit to do that.

“They had an excellent result in midweek against Real Madrid and even though early season there was talk about them struggling to play well at their new home but we all know the quality of their squad and they are a very good team.

“It must have been a strange situation for them to be going to Wembley and it’s never easy for a club when they change stadiums. We have seen that with Arsenal and West Ham in the past and it’s a stadium that you more think of as one with a cup tie atmosphere. It is going to be weird one going there for a Premier League game but we will have to wait and see, let’s hope it’s a good day for us.”

The venue is one that The Eagles go to looking for their first point away from home but Tomkins is hoping the character shown in a tough home encounter last weekend will push the side on for that stat to turn into a positive come Sunday lunchtime.

“Through the season so far the lads have remained positive and the squad have been in good spirits, believing we can turn it around and you need that kind of believe in our current situation.

“There is massive amount of talent around our dressing room, we have character, the experience and some younger players as well. It’s a nice mixture and we just need something to click which could come from a little bit of luck which may be looking back at our games we probably haven’t had this season.

“The manager can only do so much but as players it’s about what we do on the pitch."